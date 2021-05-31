Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,791 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,074.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

