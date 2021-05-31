Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $502,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 10,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in The Hershey by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 228,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $173.05 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

