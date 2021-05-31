Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $210.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.12. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.