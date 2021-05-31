Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $1,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,912,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $103.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

