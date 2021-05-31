Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.98 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

