Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.37 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

