Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. 885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

