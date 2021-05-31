Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.9764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.