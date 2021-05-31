Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

