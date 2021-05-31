L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $218.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $195.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

