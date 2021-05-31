L & S Advisors Inc Sells 876 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

