L & S Advisors Inc Raises Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BE opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.