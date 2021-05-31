L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

