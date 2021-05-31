Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $234.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $866.37 or 0.02414808 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017216 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

