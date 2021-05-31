Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €28.80 ($33.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $475.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.82. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 52-week high of €28.95 ($34.06).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.