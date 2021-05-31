KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.00 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce $653.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.60 million and the highest is $660.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $393.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.