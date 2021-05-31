KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RYI opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ryerson by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

