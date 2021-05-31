Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 25,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.