Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 146,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.