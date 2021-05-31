Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,433 shares of company stock valued at $63,549,751. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.04.

Shares of CRWD opened at $222.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

