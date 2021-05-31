Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 28,321 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.11 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.