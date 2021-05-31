Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million.

Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,048. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRT shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.