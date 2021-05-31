Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Kape Technologies stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 333 ($4.35). 128,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The company has a market cap of £742.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.65. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 336 ($4.39).
About Kape Technologies
