Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Kape Technologies stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 333 ($4.35). 128,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The company has a market cap of £742.38 million and a P/E ratio of 32.65. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 336 ($4.39).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

