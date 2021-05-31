Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Juva Life stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 258,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,974. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

