JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €610.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €561.45 ($660.53).

