JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.33. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
