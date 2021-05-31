JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.26 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.000-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.33. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

