Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€108.10” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €108.10 ($127.18) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.01 ($94.13).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.03.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

