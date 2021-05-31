Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Elbit Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

