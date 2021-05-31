Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.