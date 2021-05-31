Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,318. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.