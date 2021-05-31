Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $54.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.45 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

