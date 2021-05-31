Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITI stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

