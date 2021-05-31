iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. iStar has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, research analysts predict that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iStar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

