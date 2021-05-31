iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.85. 3,384,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

