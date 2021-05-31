iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

