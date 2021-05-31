iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $358.90 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.12.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.