iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Cut by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $789,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,899. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.