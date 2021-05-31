IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
IQV opened at $240.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
