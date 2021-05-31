IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $240.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

