iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

