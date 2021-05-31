Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fluent (FLNT)

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2021 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

5/19/2021 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

5/11/2021 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

5/11/2021 – Fluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. 253,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.03 million, a P/E ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fluent, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fluent by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Fluent by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

