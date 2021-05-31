Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Holdings Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,088,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

