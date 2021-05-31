Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stake Boosted by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

BSCM opened at $21.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

