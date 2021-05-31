International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) Financial Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and ARTISTdirect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.67 $33.78 million $1.02 14.97 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.61, suggesting that its stock price is 1,161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.90% 48.38% 16.37% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Money Express beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

