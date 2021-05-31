Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$63.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$31.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. Interfor has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.