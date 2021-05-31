Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total transaction of C$10,843.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,516,648.62.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40.

TSE TIH traded down C$1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$108.75. 80,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,559. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$64.48 and a 12-month high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.10.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4164129 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

TIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.67.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

