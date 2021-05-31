Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Purchases 970,636 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 970,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £232,952.64 ($304,354.12).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Andersson purchased 150,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martin Andersson purchased 390,106 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £117,031.80 ($152,902.80).

On Monday, April 12th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of CGH stock opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £179.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.85. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

