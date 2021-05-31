Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.
Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21.
In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.