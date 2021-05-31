Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,957,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

