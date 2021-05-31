Industrial Alliance Securities Lowers EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) to Hold

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NWVCF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

