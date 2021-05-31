IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,734,000 after buying an additional 187,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.31. 1,594,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.83. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

