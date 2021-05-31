Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.
TWNK opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.