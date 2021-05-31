Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TWNK opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

